Border Patrol Agent Is Now in Stable Condition After Being Struck by Motorcycle

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent who was struck by a motorcycle at a checkpoint in Arizona is in stable condition, NewsNation reports.

The agent was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcyclist, who was allegedly drunk, hit a barrier at the State Route checkpoint north of Tombstone on Dec. 10. 

The agent was initially in critical condition. 

CBP said in a statement, “The motorcycle struck a Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent working at the checkpoint. The agent and operator of the motorcycle were airlifted to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ., for critical injuries. The Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating.”


Posted: 12/13/22 at 7:45 AM under News Story.

