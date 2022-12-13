ATF Offers $10,000 Reward For Info On Shots Fired at Ohio Prosecutor’s Home
By Allan Lengel
ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for information identifying the person who fired shots into a Hamilton County, Ohio assistant prosecutor’s home on Nov. 17.
At around 11:55 p.m., Green Township police responded to call of gunshots.
Police said they suspect the shooting was in retaliation for a recent court case.
Posted: 12/13/22 at 3:50 PM under News Story.
Tags: #gunfire, #hamiltoncounty, #ohio
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!