Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

ATF Offers $10,000 Reward For Info On Shots Fired at Ohio Prosecutor’s Home

By Allan Lengel

ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for information identifying the person who fired shots into a Hamilton County, Ohio assistant prosecutor’s home on Nov. 17.

At around 11:55 p.m., Green Township police responded to call of gunshots.

Police said they suspect the shooting was in retaliation for a recent court case.


