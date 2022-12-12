Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Border Patrol Agent Killed in ATV Crash While Chasing Migrants

Border Patrol Agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr.

By Steve Neavling

A 38-year-old Border Patrol agent was killed in an ATV crash while pursuing migrants crossing the border in Texas. 

Agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr., was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred near Mission, Tex., at 1 a.m. on Dec. 7, CBP said. 

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Gonzalez was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. 

He had a son and daughter. 

In an unrelated crash, a Border Patrol agent was in critical condition after being struck by a motorcycle at a checkpoint north of Tombstone on Dec. 19, Ariz., KGUN reports.


