Border Patrol Agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr.

By Steve Neavling

A 38-year-old Border Patrol agent was killed in an ATV crash while pursuing migrants crossing the border in Texas.

Agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr., was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred near Mission, Tex., at 1 a.m. on Dec. 7, CBP said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station.

He had a son and daughter.

In an unrelated crash, a Border Patrol agent was in critical condition after being struck by a motorcycle at a checkpoint north of Tombstone on Dec. 19, Ariz., KGUN reports.