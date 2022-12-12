Border Patrol Agent Killed in ATV Crash While Chasing Migrants
By Steve Neavling
A 38-year-old Border Patrol agent was killed in an ATV crash while pursuing migrants crossing the border in Texas.
Agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr., was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred near Mission, Tex., at 1 a.m. on Dec. 7, CBP said.
He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Gonzalez was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station.
He had a son and daughter.
In an unrelated crash, a Border Patrol agent was in critical condition after being struck by a motorcycle at a checkpoint north of Tombstone on Dec. 19, Ariz., KGUN reports.
Posted: 12/12/22 at 7:47 AM under News Story.
Tags: atv, Border Patrol, obit
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!