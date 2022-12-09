By Steve Neavling

A 42-year-man who tricked people into believing he was a DEA agent was sentenced in federal court to time served.

Robert Edward Golden spent less than a month in custody after he was arrested in February.

“I would like to apologize for my actions, also for deceiving those who I love and care about,” Golden told U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman, The Oregonian reports. “I admit that I have a problem.”

Golden was arrested after police found him posing as a DEA agent and wearing a vest with “DEA Police” patches, handcuffs, badges, a BB gun that resembled an AR-15-style rifle, body-armor-plate carrier and DEA credentials.

For a year, Golden had convinced a woman she was a DEA agent in training.

A curious Portland police officer questioned Golden and the woman when he spotted a tactical vest bearing a DEA patch in the open trunk of his car.

When approached, Golden is accused of saying that he and his “trainee” were “feds.”

The woman was not charged and said that she had been given a DEA badge and photo ID by Golden.

The pair went practice shooting and conducted night surveillance “ride-alongs.”

Golden had faced up to three years in prison.