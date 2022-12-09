By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department has asked a judge to hold former President Donald Trump’s team in contempt for failing to honor a subpoena in May to return all classified documents in his possession, The Washington Post reports, citing people familiar with the investigation.

U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell has not yet ruled on the request. A hearing is scheduled for Friday.

The request comes after the FBI gathered evidence suggesting that not all of the classified material has been returned.

The Trump team has still not designated a custodian of records to sign a document attesting that all classified materials have been returned to the federal government.

Trump’s team has suggested that such a request is unreasonable.

Authorities are investigating Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, obstruction and destruction of government records.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told The Washington Post that the former president’s lawyers “continue to be cooperative and transparent,” adding, “This is a political witch hunt unlike anything this country has ever scene.”

The Justice Department declined to comment.