By Steve Neavling

An off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a person following an altercation at a busy subway station in downtown Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at the Metro Center station, just blocks from the White House, The New York Times reports.

The agent “appears to be the victim,” Ashan M. Benedict, the executive assistant chief of police at the Metropolitan Police Department, said at a news conference.

According to police, the pair got into a fight and fell about eight feet off a subway platform. As they continued to fight, the agent fatally shot the other person. Several shots were fired.

The FBI agent received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The agent’s gun was the only firearm found at the scene.

The identities of both individuals were not released, but the agent is a veteran of the bureau and is assigned to FBI headquarters.

The shooting comes less than a week after another FBI agent was found not guilty after shooting a passenger aboard a moving Metro subway train near Washington, D.C.

Eduardo Valdivia, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, was acquitted by a jury that found he was justified when he shot a panhandler who had confronted him aboard the train.