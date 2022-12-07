Border Patrol agent rescues a deer. Photo via CBP.

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent rescued a young deer that was stuck in a metal fence at a ranch in rural south Texas.

The agent discovered that the young buck’s antlers were stuck in the fence and took quick action.

The rescue was captured on video and shared on social media this week. Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez of the Rio Grande Valley Sector retweeted the video.

“Our #BorderPatrol Agents without hesitation will always respond!” Chavez wrote in the tweet featuring the video. “Even if it is Rudolph in need! Great Job #Falfurrias Station Agents who on patrol freed one of Santa’s helpers this morning near Falfurrias, Texas.”

Dozens of people commented on the tweet, commending the agent for saving the deer.

“Well done!” Shannon Taggart tweeted. You all don’t get enough accolades for all you do!”

Dallas Varney tweeted, “They do more than protect our border.”