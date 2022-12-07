Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

December 2022
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Video Shows Border Patrol Agent Rescuing a Deer Stuck in a Fence

Border Patrol agent rescues a deer. Photo via CBP.

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent rescued a young deer that was stuck in a metal fence at a ranch in rural south Texas. 

The agent discovered that the young buck’s antlers were stuck in the fence and took quick action. 

The rescue was captured on video and shared on social media this week. Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez of the Rio Grande Valley Sector retweeted the video. 

“Our #BorderPatrol Agents without hesitation will always respond!” Chavez wrote in the tweet featuring the video. “Even if it is Rudolph in need! Great Job #Falfurrias Station Agents who on patrol freed one of Santa’s helpers this morning near Falfurrias, Texas.”

Dozens of people commented on the tweet, commending the agent for saving the deer. 

“Well done!” Shannon Taggart tweeted. You all don’t get enough accolades for all you do!”

Dallas Varney tweeted, “They do more than protect our border.”


Posted: 12/7/22 at 6:44 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!