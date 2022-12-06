Photo via CBP.

By Steve Neavling

U.S. House Rep. Dan Crenshaw is proposing a $6,500 “deployment” bonus for Border Patrol agents who work along high-traffic areas of the border.

The Texas Republican introduced the Customs and Border Protection Crisis and Hardship Incentive Pay Act of 2022, which would offer a $250 bonus per day for agents who “serve along a border where more than 1,000 migrants are encountered each day, those who secure the border in sectors where they are subjected to the threat of physical harm or imminent danger from cartels, and those who are in a sector where fentanyl is encountered.”

Crenshaw, a former Navy Seal, said the military offers similar incentives.

“When we’re deployed in the military, we receive incentive pay because of the hardships we face while on deployment,” Crenshaw told Fox News. “But, we always come back home after a certain period.”

He said CBP agents don’t “leave and come back, they are there day-in and day-out.”

“We need to provide them with incentives to stay and compensate them for the work they are doing on the front lines of keeping the homeland safe,” Crenshaw said. “This effort is a start.”