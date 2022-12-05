Border Patrol agents find record amount of liquid fentanyl. Photo via Twitter.

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents seized the “largest” amount of liquid fentanyl in U.S. history, officials said Friday.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez of the Rio Grande Valley Sector made the announcement on Twitter.

“Fentanyl Bust!!! Extremely proud of our #USBP agents & @NuecesCoSo [Nueces County Sheriff’s Office] authorities who worked together, interdicted, & seized largest amount of liquid #fentanyl in the history of the #USA from a traffic stop in Robstown, Texas,” Chavez tweeted.

A total of 25 pounds (three gallons) of fentanyl valued at $1.8M was located in a compartment within the gas tank. This lethal amount is enough to kill a population of 5.665 million people which is 2 1/2 times the size of Houston, Texas!

💚🇺🇸 — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) December 2, 2022

About 25 pounds – or three gallons – of liquid fentanyl was found in a compartment inside a gas tank. That’s enough fentanyl to kill 5.7 million people, Chavez said.

The fentanyl’s value was $1.8 million.

CBP announced a record amount of fentanyl was seized at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022.

The seizures come at a time when overdoses are reaching alarming levels.

In April, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned of an alarming increase in fentanyl deaths. In the 12-month period ending in October 2021, more than 105,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, and 66% of those deaths were from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, according to the CDC. More Americans are dying from fentanyl overdoses than gun- and auto-related deaths combined.