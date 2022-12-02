Donald Trump, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

A federal appeals court on Thursday terminated the special master review of documents seized during the FBI’s raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in August.

The unanimous decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed a lower court’s ruling that granted Trump’s request for the review, The New York Times reports.

The review had slowed the investigation for nearly three months.

The court ruled that Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump appointee, lacked legitimate jurisdiction to order the review.

“It is indeed extraordinary for a warrant to be executed at the home of a former president — but not in a way that affects our legal analysis or otherwise gives the judiciary license to interfere in an ongoing investigation,” the court wrote.

Barring an immediate appeal, the review by the special master, Raymond J Dearie, would end.

It wasn’t clear whether Trump planned to appeal.

In September, Cannon granted Trump’s request for a special master to review the documents, which prevented investigators from reviewing the highly-sensitive material that was found at former President Trump’s house in Florida.