Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

A jury found Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, guilty Tuesday of seditious conspiracy and other offenses in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes was also convicted of obstructing an official proceeding and tampering with documents.

But the jury acquitted him of two other conspiracy counts.

The conviction was significant because it was the first time in nearly 20 trials related to the Capitol attack that a jury had found that the defendant was part of an organized conspiracy.

“Today the jury returned a verdict convicting all defendants of criminal conduct, including two Oath Keepers leaders for seditious conspiracy against the United States,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. “The Justice Department is committed to holding accountable those criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy on January 6, 2021. The prosecutors and agents on this case worked tirelessly, with extraordinary skill, and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray also welcomed the verdicts.

“As this case shows, breaking the law in an attempt to undermine the functioning of American democracy will not be tolerated,” Wray said. “The FBI will always uphold the rights of all citizens who peacefully engage in First Amendment protected activities, but we and our partners will continue to hold accountable those who engaged in illegal acts regarding the January 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol.”