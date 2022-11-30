By Steve Neavling

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol interviewed Tony Ornato, former White House deputy chief of staff and top Secret Service official, on Tuesday, The New York Times reports.

The interview is significant as the committee seeks to sort out conflicting testimony about the activities of the Secret Service around the time of the insurrection.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Ornato discussed with the committee during the closed-door interview.

In June, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the committee that Ornato recounted to her that Trump wanted to join the riot and lunged at a secret Service agent in a limousine when he was told he couldn’t go.

Other Secret Service officials have privately contradicted Hutchinson’s testimony.

This would mark the first time the committee had spoken to Ornato since Hutchinson’s dramatic testimony.

The panel also recently questioned Kellyanne Conway, a former senior adviser to Trump.