Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

TSA on Track to Seize Record Number of Guns This Year

Firearms discovered by the TSA. Photo via TSA.

By Steve Neavling

The TSA is on pace to confiscate a record number of guns at airport security checkpoints in 2022 – and most of the firearms were loaded. 

As of Monday, TSA agents seized 5,832 firearms so far this year, and nearly 88% were loaded, according to the agency. 

Last year’s record was 5,972. Before 2021, the the previous record was 4,400 seizures in 2019.  

The record seizures come as more Americans are carrying firearms. 

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led the nation in gun seizures this year at 407, followed by Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with 340 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston with 268. 


Posted: 11/25/22
