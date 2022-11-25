Former Vice President Mike Pence

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department wants former Vice President Mike Pence to testify in the criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The request follows the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the inquiries involving Trump’s potential mishandling of national security documents and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Pence is considering the request, The New York Times reports.

But his testimony could be complicated if Trump tries to invoke executive privilege.

Pence certified the election results on Jan. 6 and was the target of protesters who stormed the Capitol.

Pence has said he disagrees with Trump’s attempts to hold onto power after losing the election.