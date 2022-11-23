Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas.

By Steve Neavling

Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House, on Tuesday threatened to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he doesn’t resign.

The Republicans will have a majority in the House next year.

At a news conference near the border in El Paso, Texas, McCarthy said he supports impeachment because of the record-high border crossings, Reuters reports.

“Our country may never recover from Secretary Mayorkas’ dereliction of duty,” McCarthy told reporters. “This is why today, I am calling on the secretary to resign.”

“If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure (to) determine whether we can begin (an) impeachment inquiry,” he said.

DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa dismissed McCarthy’s call.

“Secretary Mayorkas is proud to advance the noble mission of this Department, support its extraordinary workforce, and serve the American people,” Espinosa said. “He has no plans to resign.”