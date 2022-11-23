Randy Durr. Photo via Chicago Police Department.

By Steve Neavling

A 19-year-old man has been charged with robbing an undercover ATF agent at gunpoint in a grocery store parking lot in Chicago.

Randy Durr was charged with robbery in federal court after authorities say he pointed a Block handgun at the agent and grabbed $5,000 on Nov. 16, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Durr is accused of selling two “ghost guns” to an undercover agent on Nov. 7 and Nov. 9.

A week later, Durr is accused of meeting the agent again, only to rob him and threaten to kill him.

Durr grabbed the $5,000 and sped off in a black Chevrolet Impala, according to the federal complaint.

Authorities arrested him at a woman’s South Side apartment and recovered the Glock pistol and most of the stolen money.

Durr’s family said the teenager was an “A and B student” and knows “the difference between right and wrong.”

They’re asking a judge to release him from jail until the trial.