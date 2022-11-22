Ex-HSI Special Agent Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Prison for Bribery
By Steve Neavling
A former special agent with Homeland Security Investigations was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison for accepting bribes linked to organized crime.
In May, a grand jury convicted Felix Cisneros Jr., 48, of Murrieta, Calif., of 26 counts of money laundering, two counts of filing a false tax return, and one cont each of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official.
Between 2015 and 2016, Cisneros accepted more than $100,000 in checks and gifts.
In exchange for the bribes, Cisneros accessed a DHS database for information about a German nation, placing an alert in a law enforcement database for an address associated with an illegal marijuana grow operations, obtaining an official DHS letter to allow the parole of a suspect’s brother-in-law, and collecting information on an associate of the suspect.
Cisneros also underreported his total income on his federal income tax returns in 2015 and 2016.
