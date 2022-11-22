Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Ex-HSI Special Agent Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Prison for Bribery

By Steve Neavling

A former special agent with Homeland Security Investigations was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison for accepting bribes linked to organized crime.

In May, a grand jury convicted Felix Cisneros Jr., 48, of Murrieta, Calif., of 26 counts of money laundering, two counts of filing a false tax return, and one cont each of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official.

Between 2015 and 2016, Cisneros accepted more than $100,000 in checks and gifts. 

In exchange for the bribes, Cisneros accessed a DHS database for information about a German nation, placing an alert in a law enforcement database for an address associated with an illegal marijuana grow operations, obtaining an official DHS letter to allow the parole of a suspect’s brother-in-law, and collecting information on an associate of the suspect. 

Cisneros also underreported his total income on his federal income tax returns in 2015 and 2016. 


Posted: 11/22/22 at 7:37 AM under News Story.
