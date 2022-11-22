Chief Robert N. Garcia

By Steve Neavling

Robert N. Garcia has been named the new chief patrol agent of Border Patrol’s Swanson Sector, CBP announced Monday.

“I am honored to return to Swanton Sector, and I am excited for the opportunity to once again be part of our dedicated team of Border Patrol personnel working tirelessly to protect the nation’s northern border,” Garcia said in a statement. “I look forward to continued engagement with our law enforcement partners and stakeholders as we enhance the security of our communities and ensure the safety of our residents.”

Garcia, a 30-year veteran of the agency, most recently served as deputy chief patrol agent in the Tucson Sector.

Garcia’s career included numerous leadership positions along the southern and northern U.S. borders, at the Border Patrol Academy, Border Patrol headquarters, and as an operator with the Border Patrol Tactical Team.

Garcia received a bachelor’s of science degree in criminal justice from the University of Texas at El Paso. He also was an honor graduate from the Department of Defense’s University of Foreign Military and Cultural Studies Red Team Leader Course, and a graduate of the Customs and Border Protection Leadership Institute.

The Swanson Sector covers the U.S.-Canada border between ports of entry in northeastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.