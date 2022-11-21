Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

CBP is boosting its recruitment incentive to up to $20,000 for newly appointed Border Patrol agent applicants as the agency faces hiring challenges.

The incentive is available for applicants who enter on duty after Nov. 9 and meet the requirements of the recruitment incentive.

“Securing the nation’s border to keep Americans safe, and supporting our workforce are top priorities for CBP,” said Andrea Bright, assistant commissioner of human resources management. “To address the unprecedented hiring and recruiting challenges for law enforcement agencies, we are offering a $10,000 recruitment incentive for all newly appointed Border Patrol Agents who successfully complete the academy and another $10,000 if the Agent completes two years at a designated remote location.”

Remote locations include Sierra Blanca, Texas; Presidio, Texas; Sanderson, Texas; Comstock, Texas; Lordsburg, New Mexico; Freer, Texas; Hebbronville, Texas; and Ajo, Arizona.

To receive the recruitment incentive payments, candidates must complete the forms of agreement.

To submit a BPA application, visit the agency’s “Apply Now” page.