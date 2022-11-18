Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Head of Trump’s Secret Service Detail on Jan. 6 Detail Testifies Before House Select Committee

By Steve Neavling

The head of former President Trump’s Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the insurrection, CNN reports.

Robert Engel’s testimony could provide key details about Trump’s actions inside the presidential limousine. 

In June, Hutchinson told the committee that Trump wanted to join the riot and lunged at a secret Service agent in a limousine when he was told he couldn’t go.

“The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said ‘Sir; you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel,” Hutchinson testified.

Engel previously met with the committee before Hutchinson’s testimony.

The Secret Service’s top spokesman testified before the committee earlier this month.


Posted: 11/18/22 at 7:30 AM under News Story.
