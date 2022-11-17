Photo: CBP

By Steve Neavling

CBP officials are calling on Texas lawmakers to authorize its agents to enforce state law outside of official ports of entry.

At a hearing for the Texas Senate Committee on Border Security, Chief Carl Landrum and Assistant Chief Col. Max Lopez, both of the Laredo sector of U.S. Border Patrol, asked the Legislature to change the state’s code of criminal procedures, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

More than 15 other federal agencies have authority to enforce state law beyond official ports of entry if they suspect a person has committed a felony.

“Right now, we are in a situation that is overwhelming,” Landrum told state lawmakers Tuesday. “The men and women that are down there, doing the job, providing the border security that is necessary for this country and for the state of Texas, are doing everything they can possibly do. And we identified an opportunity where we could make an amendment … that would actually help us.”

Under the current state law, CBP is only able to detain someone at official ports of entry or permanent border patrol traffic checkpoints.

“This limits us greatly to these designated locations — these enclaves where most of the manpower is not located at,” Landrum said.