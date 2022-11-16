FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in

By Steve Neavling

The heads of the FBI and Homeland Security on Tuesday outlined the current threats posed by domestic extremists, terrorism and foreign countries.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made the remarks during the annual examination of national security threats by the House Committee on Homeland Security, The Hill reports.

The most serious threats come from inside and outside the U.S.

The agencies are confronting an increase in violent extremism over political leaders and government institutions.

“We have seen a trend over the last several years of people more and more in this country when they’re upset or angry about something turning to violence as a way to manifest it. And that is a very, very dangerous trend,” Wray said.

Abroad, the most notable threats are from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, which are trying to weaken U.S. global powers.

“The risk of targeted violence, perpetrated by actors abroad and at home, is substantial. Emerging technology platforms allow individuals and nation states to fan the flames of hate and personal grievances to large audiences and are encouraging people to commit violent acts,” Mayorkas said.

“Those driven to violence are targeting critical infrastructure; soft targets; faith-based institutions; institutions of higher education; racial and religious minorities; government facilities and personnel, including law enforcement and the military; and perceived ideological opponents.”

Meanwhile, Republicans focused on the southern border and immigration.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., asked Wray about fentanyl that is coming from south of the border.

“We don’t seem to be doing much about it. And frankly, I’m upset about that. We seem to be focused on domestic violent extremists, which we should,” he said. “We seem to be turning a blind eye to organizations that are killing tens of thousands of Americans. And we also seem to be doing not much about stopping the flow of this drug coming into the United States through our southern border.”

Mayorkas responded that it is “candidly outrageous to say that we are not doing anything to address the transitional criminal organizations.”