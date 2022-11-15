Rudy Giuliani

By Steve Neavling

Federal prosecutors do not plan to pursue criminal charges against Rudy Giuliani over his interactions with Ukrainian figures ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan comes more than a year after the FBI searched his apartment and office.

After a grand jury concluded its investigation, prosecutors said in a letter to the court that “based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming,” ABC News reports.

Prosecutors also asked to terminate the appointment of Barbara S. Jones, the special master in the case.

Authorities were investigating whether Giuliani violated lobbying laws when he campaigned to fire Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

“We are very pleased that they did this,” Giuliani’s attorney Bob Costello said. “I’m not surprised that they did this because I saw the evidence, or lack thereof, and knew Rudy Giuliani didn’t do anything wrong.”