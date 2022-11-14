Former Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus was confirmed to lead CBP in December 2021.

By Steve Neavling

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus resigned Saturday after his boss, the Homeland Security secretary, demanded he step down.

In a statement Saturday evening, the White House said President Biden had accepted Magnus’ resignation.

The Senate approved Biden’s nomination of Magnus in December 2021 by a 50-47 vote.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas has not explained why he called for Magnus to step down.

But his resignation comes amid record-breaking border crossings.

On Wednesday, Mayorkas demanded Magnus to step down or said he’d be dismissed, Politico reports.

Magnus, 62, had served as Tucson’s police chief until 2016 and had been a vocal critic of some of Trump’s immigration policies. He’s also supported the Black Lives Matter movement.