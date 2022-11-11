By Steve Neavling

An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to attack a synagogue and Jews in New Jersey, which prompted the FBI last week to issue a rare warning about a “broad threat” to the Jewish community.

Omar Alkattoul, of Middlesex County, New Jersey, was charged with one count of transmitting a treat in interstate and foreign commerce on Nov. 1.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, posted a manifesto online “containing a threat to attack a synagogue based on his hatred of Jews.”

“There is nothing the U.S. Attorney’s Office takes more seriously than threats to our communities of faith and places of worship,” Sellinger said in a statement. “Protection of these communities is core to this office’s mission, and this office will devote whatever resources are necessary to keep our Jewish community and all New Jersey residents safe.”

Alkattoul faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“When we learn of credible threats to our community – whether based in hate toward religion, race, sexual orientation, or gender – we call on law enforcement and community partners to assist in identifying and mitigating that threat,” Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy said. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts among our Joint Terrorism Task Force Members, a potentially harmful situation was averted. I would like to commend and show our appreciation for the resources from the District of New Jersey’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, the Sayreville Police Department, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Let it be known that when a threat of violence comes to our attention, the FBI and our partners will respond to keep the public safe.”

Threats and harassment of Jews and Jewish institutions have been on the rise nationwide since rapper Kanye West made antisemitic posts on social media.