FBI’s Buffalo Field Office. Photo via FBI.

A 43-year-old man who threw a brick into the front window of the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office was charged with destruction of property, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Octavio Smith, of Buffalo, told police he did it to “get the FBI’s attention,” prosecutors said.

Security officers immediately arrested Smith.

The window was “severely” cracked and had to be replaced.

Smith faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.