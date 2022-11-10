‘Personal Fowl:’ TSA Finds Gun Stuffed inside a Turkey at Airport Checkpoint
By Steve Neavling
TSA officers discovered an unusual type of stuffing inside a turkey.
At the Ford Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, TSA officers uncovered a handgun stuffed into the cavity of a raw chicken earlier this week.
The discovery was made at a security checkpoint.
“There’s a personal fowl here. Our officers @FLLFlyer made this very raw find,” the agency tweeted. “We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. So, don’t wing it, you’ll find all the proper packaging info here: https://bit.ly/2H51Dcm”
Inside the wrapped, raw chicken was a plastic bag containing a handgun and what appears to be an unloaded magazine.
It wasn’t clear if the passenger was charged with a crime.
