Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

The FBI arrested two Venezuelan nationals who authorities say “pushed, dragged and punched” a Border Patrol agent, the bureau said Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the agent was responding to a report about a group of undocumented migrants crossing into the U.S. near Ascarate Park in El Paso at about 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 31, according to the FBI’s El Paso Field Office.

The pair resisted arrest and fought back when the agent tried to handcuff the two men.

The men were identified as Kevin Escalona Gonzalez, 35, and Yuleixy Mata Fuentes, 27.

The agent eventually overpowered the men and arrested them.

“The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol work tirelessly to keep our borders safe,” Jeffrey R. Downey, special agent in charge of the El Paso Field Office, said. “Assaults on Border Patrol agents or any other federal agents/officers or task force officers will not be tolerated and will be addressed swiftly by our office so they can continue to carry out their sworn duty to protect our communities.”

The suspects are being held at the El Paso County Correctional Facility.