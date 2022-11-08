Retired FBI Agent Address Talk of a Civil War, Domestic Terrorism and Attacks on the Bureau
By Allan Lengel
Tom O’Connor, who worked 23 years in the FBI’s Washington Field Office, specializing in domestic terrorism and extremist groups, addresses talk of a U.S. civil war, whether we’ll see more politically-motivated violence like Jan. 6, attempts to demonize the bureau and election deniers.
O’Connor talks with ticklethewire.com Editor Allan Lengel.
