Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

November 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Retired FBI Agent Address Talk of a Civil War, Domestic Terrorism and Attacks on the Bureau

By Allan Lengel

Tom O’Connor, who worked 23 years in the FBI’s Washington Field Office, specializing in domestic terrorism and extremist groups, addresses talk of a U.S. civil war, whether we’ll see more politically-motivated violence like Jan. 6, attempts to demonize the bureau and election deniers.

O’Connor talks with ticklethewire.com Editor Allan Lengel.


Posted: 11/8/22 at 4:33 PM under News Story.

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!