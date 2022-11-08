By Steve Neavling

A former agent working with a Homeland Security Investigations task force has been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation for leaking information about a Border Patrol agent who was under investigation.

Daniel Chaves pleaded guilty Friday to disclosing confidential government information, Nogales International reports.

While working for the HSI task force, Chaves leaked details of an investigation involving a Border Patrol agent.

The information was disclosed to a CBP employe who did not appear to be involved in the investigation, his attorney Jason Lamm said.

There was “no nefarious intent whatsoever,” Lamm said.

“(Chaves) never divulged anything … to any individual who was a potential target of the investigation, or anything or to anyone who could have made the targets aware,” Lamm said.

Chaves may reapply for his position with CBP, his attorney said.