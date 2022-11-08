Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

November 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Ex-HSI Task Force Agent Sentenced for Leaking Information about Investigation into Border Patrol Agent

By Steve Neavling

A former agent working with a Homeland Security Investigations task force has been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation for leaking information about a Border Patrol agent who was under investigation. 

Daniel Chaves pleaded guilty Friday to disclosing confidential government information, Nogales International reports.

While working for the HSI task force, Chaves leaked details of an investigation involving a Border Patrol agent. 

The information was disclosed to a CBP employe who did not appear to be involved in the investigation, his attorney Jason Lamm said. 

There was “no nefarious intent whatsoever,” Lamm said. 

“(Chaves) never divulged anything … to any individual who was a potential target of the investigation, or anything or to anyone who could have made the targets aware,” Lamm said.

Chaves may reapply for his position with CBP, his attorney said.


Posted: 11/8/22 at 7:03 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!