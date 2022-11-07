Special Reports

FBI Settles Lawsuits After Agent Posed As Associated Press Reporter

By Steve Neavling

The FBI settled a pair of lawsuits that were filed against the bureau after an agent masqueraded as an Associated Press journalist in 2007.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press will receive $145,000 to settle the Freedom of Information Act suits, the Associated Press reports.

In 2007, the FBI violated its own rules when an agent posed as an AP reporter and sent him a link to a fake story that the bureau created.

The trick led to the conviction of a teenager who had called in fake bomb threats in Washington.

In 2014, then-FBI Director James Comey defended the practice of posing as a reporter as “proper and appropriate.”


Posted: 11/7/22
