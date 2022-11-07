By Steve Neavling

The FBI has identified the man accused of making a “broad threat” against New Jersey synagogues, which prompted the bureau to issue a rare warning last week.

The FBI’s Newark Field Office said the man no longer poses a danger to the community.

“Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified community leaders and our law enforcement partners,” the Newark office said in a statement. “We identified the source of the threat who no longer poses a danger to the community.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man was arrested.

According to The New York Times, the man is from New Jersey and was acting alone.

“He expressed radical, extremist views and ideology, as well as an extreme amount of hate against the Jewish community,” James E. Dennehy, special agent in charge of the Newark Field Office, said.

Threats and harassment of Jews and Jewish institutions have been on the rise nationwide since rapper Kanye West made antisemitic posts on social media.