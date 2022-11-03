FBI: There Are Credible Threats Against New Jersey Synagogues
By Allan Lengel
As Jewish organizations express concern about the growing number of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S., the FBI issued a warning Thursday that it was aware of credible threats against synagogues in New Jersey.
“We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out,” the FBI tweeted.
