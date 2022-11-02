By Steve Neavling

The Secret Service’s top spokesman testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and discussed the dramatic testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Anthony Guglielmi was asked about issuing rebuttals of Hutchinson’s testimony, The Washington Post reports, citing people familiar with the interview.

In June, Hutchinson told the committee that a former President Trump wanted to join the riot and lunged at a secret Service agent in a limousine when he was told he couldn’t go.

Guglielmi said the rebuttals were approved by then-Secret Service Director James Murray and Deputy Director Faron Paramore.

The Jan. 6 committee is working to wrap up its final report and is expected to continue its work beyond the Nov. 8 elections.