Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

November 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Secret Service Spokesman Testifies Before Jan. 6 House Committee

By Steve Neavling

The Secret Service’s top spokesman testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and discussed the dramatic testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. 

Anthony Guglielmi was asked about issuing rebuttals of Hutchinson’s testimony, The Washington Post reports, citing people familiar with the interview.

In June, Hutchinson told the committee that a former President Trump wanted to join the riot and lunged at a secret Service agent in a limousine when he was told he couldn’t go.

Guglielmi said the rebuttals were approved by then-Secret Service Director James Murray and Deputy Director Faron Paramore. 

The Jan. 6 committee is working to wrap up its final report and is expected to continue its work beyond the Nov. 8 elections. 


Posted: 11/2/22 at 7:57 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!