By Steve Neavling

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is planning to interview top Secret Service officials and agents.

The growing list includes about a half dozen witnesses, including Kimberly Cheatle, the current Secret Service director who served as assistant director of protective operations on the day of the riot, CNN reports.

Others include Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications; Timothy Gielbels, the head of former Vice President Pence’s detail; and the driver of former President Trump’s motorcade on Jan. 6.

In June, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump tried to grab the steering wheel after he was told he couldn’t go to the Capitol as the protest was descending into a riot.

The interviews, which have not been scheduled yet, come after the committee received more than 1 million electronic communications from the agency. An internal watchdog previously told the committee that some of the texts from around Jan. 6 were “erased.”

The committee is still seeking information to determine what the Secret Service knew about threats to Pence and lawmakers.