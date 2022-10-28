By Steve Neavling

A 32-year-old Connecticut man was arrested Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of assaulting five federal law enforcement officers.

Dennis Lee Waiters, 32, of Torrington, was under investigation for gang-related violence when members of the FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and Bridgeport Police Department tried to pull over his car in Bridgeport on June 15, 2021.

The officers activated their vehicles’ lights and sirens and exited their cars, wearing vests that bore the letters “FBI” and “POLICE.”

Waiters refused to stop and drove his car into the federal law enforcement officers and their vehicles, prosecutors allege.

One officer fired into Waiters’ car as it careened toward the officer.

Waiters’ car crashed into another law enforcement car and hit a pole.

A passenger in the car fled the scene, leaving behind a semiautomatic pistol, but was apprehended.

Waiters was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers, an offense that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The FBI is investigating the case.