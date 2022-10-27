By Steve Neavling

A CBP officer is accused of “inadvertently” showing a pornographic image to seventh graders at a middle school in Texas.

Police said the officer’s phone was hooked up to a projector while he was giving a Red Ribbon Week presentation at Sharyland North Jr. High in McAllen, The Monitor reports.

When he unlocked the phone, “it showed pornography,” McAllen police said.

The officer was using his personal phone at the time, according to a statement from CBP Public Affairs Officer Roderick Kise.

“CBP stresses professionalism, honor and integrity and does not tolerate actions by any employee that would tarnish the agency’s reputation,” he said. “CBP is still collecting information and cannot comment any further as the situation is under investigation.”

Sharyland ISD reported the allegations to CBP.

“The fact that this occurred is troubling, and of great concern to the District,” the district said in a news release.

The district said local, state and federal law enforcement are often invited to speak at Red Ribbon events.

“The student body was addressed and advised that counseling services are available should they feel the need to speak to someone,” the district said. “Parents and guardians were also made aware of the situation via standard electronic communication. The Sharyland ISD Administration and its counseling team are addressing any concerns from families and are offering counseling support regarding this incident. We thank the community in advance for their cooperation as we continue to work with law enforcement throughout this investigation.”