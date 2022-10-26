Ray Provencio, director of CBP’s El Paso Port

By Steve Neavling

CBP’s El Paso Port has a new leader.

Ray Provencio, an El Paso native, was sworn in as port director on Tuesday.

He’s the first El Paso native to serve in the position.

“I am honored and humbled to be the Port Director of El Paso and look forward to leading the men and women of CBP assigned to this facility,” Provencio said. “The port of El Paso is vitally important to the overall economic security of El Paso and the region,” Provencio said. “I will strive to make certain that CBP remains a positive contributor to our community and I pledge to expand our working relationship with stakeholders, while protecting the community, public and country from those that wish them harm.”

Provencio is in charge of operations and enforcement activities at the Bridge of Americas, Paso Del Norte crossing, the Stanton Street SENTRI lanes, and two rail crossing. He also is in charge of operations at the El Paso international airport.

Provencio’s career with U.S. Customs Service began in 1998.

At CBP and U.S. Customs Service, Provencio served in several high-level positions.

Before his most recent appointment, Provencio served as deputy field director of field operations in El Paso.

Provencio is a native of Southwest Texas and the Southern New Mexico region. He attended the University of Texas at El Paso, graduated from the CBP Command Leadership Academy in 2010 and is a 2018 graduate of the CBP Leadership Institute.

He is married with three children.