Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A 22-year-old man is facing up to nine years in prison after pleaded guilty to attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January.

Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week of one count of attempted murder of a federal officer, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12 in U.S. District Court in Tucson.

After illegally entering the U.S. on Jan. 26, near Hereford, Ariz., Marquez-Jimenez tackled a Border Patrol agent while the agent was trying to handcuff him. Marquez-Jimenez punched the agent several times and tried to grab the agent’s gun.

When the gun fell from the holster, Marquez-Jimenez tried to point it at the agent, the Justice Department said. Then Marquez-Jimenez tried to slash and stab the agent with a knife.

The agent managed to gain control of the knife before Marquez-Jimenez fled on foot.

He was apprehended by other Border Patrol agents.

Marquez-Jimenez faces between five years and nine years in prison.

The FBI investigated the case.