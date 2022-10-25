Rainbow fentanyl pills seized by the DEA. Photo via DEA.

By Steve Neavling

A record amount of fentanyl was seized at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022 as overdoses continue to reach alarming levels, according to CBP.

In the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30, CBP intercepted more than 14,700 pounds of the synthetic opioid. By comparison, CBP intercepted 11,200 pounds in fiscal year 2021.

In 2013, when CBP began seizing fentanyl, only 2 pounds were seized.

The DEA also seized a record amount of fentanyl last year.

Fentanyl seizures and overdoses reached record highs as the DEA tries to crack down on drug cartels that are pushing the drug.

What makes it even more challenging is that drug users are unwittingly consuming fentanyl, which is being added to street drugs at alarming levels.

In April, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned of an alarming increase in fentanyl deaths. In the 12-month period ending in October 2021, more than 105,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, and 66% of those deaths were from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, according to the CDC. More Americans are dying from fentanyl overdoses than gun- and auto-related deaths combined.

“Fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in April. “Already this year, numerous mass-overdose deaths have resulted in dozens of overdoses and deaths. Drug traffickers are driving addition, and increasing their profits, by mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs. Tragically, many overdose victims have no idea they are ingesting deadly fentanyl.”