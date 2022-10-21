Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

CBP Officer Killed at Gun Range Was ‘My Soulmate,” Wife Says

Jorge Arias. Photo via Facebook

By Steve Neavling

The CBP officer who was accidentally shot and killed during a training exercise at a Florida gun range on Wednesday was identified as 40-year-old Jorge Arias.

A nine-year veteran of the agency, Arias was shot by a fellow officer and later died at a hospital. 

“My husband was very proud of his law enforcement family and even though he came from a small family, he field like he was part of a huge family and I can see it now,” Ana Mary Arias told NBC 6 South Florida. “He was a great guy, a great husband. He was my soulmate and my person.” 

His wife said they had been married since 2013, when he also joined CBP. 

Arias was a firearms instructor and was assigned to Miami International Airport. 

The officer who accidentally shot Arias replaced his training pistol with a loaded handgun, according to the Miami Herald.

“This was a freak accident, completely unforeseen. If you ever speak to anybody or any of his coworkers he was like safety guy number one,” Ana Mary Arias said.


Posted: 10/21/22 at 6:51 AM
