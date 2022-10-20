By Steve Neavling

A CBP firearms instructor was shot and killed during a training class at a Miami-area gun range Wednesday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the range west of Miami, NBC News reports.

When police arrived, they found the wounded officer, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Details of the shooting were unclear Wednesday evening.

Speaking to reporters, CBP spokesman Michael Silva described the officer as a husband and “just all-around great guy.”

The officer was assigned to Miami International Airport.

“Great officer, a great family, and it’s a tragic loss,” Silva said at the news conference, according to live video by WPLG-TV of Miami.

Police are investigating.