By Allan Lengel

GLOCK this week donated $30,000 to the Drug Enforcement Administration Survivors Benefit Fund.

GLOCK national sales manager Robert Radecki presented the check for $30,000 at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Dallas.

“GLOCK, Inc. has a long history of supporting the individuals and families of those that go into harm’s way,” stated Radecki. “We are proud to contribute to this great organization which makes such a vital impact in the communities in which we all live.”

The Benefit Fund pays line of duty death and continuing education benefits to the families of DEA agents and task force officers killed in the line of duty. This year the fund financed the college education of 10 children, all of whom lost their father in the line of duty.

Dick Crock, chairman of the fund, said “after suffering the loss of four special agents and deputized task force officers over the last 24 months we are honored to have GLOCK as one of our corporate partners. The support they provide is felt by every DEA family that lost a loved one. The fund would not exist without generous donors like GLOCK.”

Those wishing to donate to the fund can click here.