By Steve Neavling

U.S. taxpayers shelled out excessive amounts of money for Secret Service agents to stay at hotels owned by then-President Trump while protecting him and his family.

The Trump organization charged as much as $1,185 a night to stay at properties that belong to the former president, The Washington Post reports.

In 40 cases, the Secret Service was charged more than the government rate for agents to stay at Trump hotels.

In all, the Secret Service was billed at least $1.4 million for agents to stay at Trump’s properties for his and his family’s protection.

“The exorbitant rates charged to the Secret Service and agents’ frequent stays at Trump-owned properties raise significant concerns about the former President’s self-dealing and may have resulted in a taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses,” Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., wrote to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Eric Trump, the president’s son and the Trump Organization’s executive vice president, repeatedly insisted that the company did not profit off of Secret Service stays and often gave agents hotel rooms “at cost” or free.

In a statement, Eric Trump responded, “Any services rendered to the United States Secret Service or other government agencies at Trump owned properties, were at their request and were either provided at cost, heavily discounted or for free.”

“The company would have been substantially better off if hospitality services were sold to full-paying guests, however, the company did whatever it took to accommodate the agencies to ensure they were able to do their jobs at the highest levels,” he said.

While president, Trump visited his properties more than 500 times.

Maloney, chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, requested a full accounting of what taxpayers have paid to the Trump Organization.

“Given the long-standing concerns surrounding the former President’s conflicts of interest and efforts to profit off the presidency, the committee has a strong interest in obtaining a complete accounting of federal government spending at Trump properties,” Maloney wrote to Cheatle. “The Committee continues to examine potential legislation to prevent presidential self-dealing and profiteering, as well as to curb conflicts of interest by ensuring that future presidents are prevented from exercising undue influence on Secret Service spending. ”