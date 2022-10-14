By Steve Neavling

The Secret Service was warned about potential violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, earlier than previously known, according to emails and other messages revealed in a congressional hearing Thursday, The Hill reports.

The discovery raises new questions about why federal law enforcement wasn’t better prepared for the violence that broke out.

The committee obtained “nearly 1 million emails, recordings and other electronic records from the Secret Service,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said.

“The documents we obtained from the Secret Service make clear that the crowd outside the magnetometers was armed, and the agents knew it,” Schiff said.

The warnings rolled in as early as Dec. 26, when one tipster said extremists groups coming to the Capitol had violent plants.

“They think they will have a large enough group to march into DC armed and will outnumber the police so they can’t be stopped,” the tip read.

Despite the tips, the Secret Service and other federal agencies weren’t prepared for the violence that took place on Jan. 6.

“Secret Service had advanced information more than 10 days beforehand regarding the Proud Boys planning for Jan. 6,” Schiff said. “We know now of course that the Proud Boys and others did lead the assault on our Capitol building.