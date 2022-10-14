U.S. Attorney John Durham. Photo: DOJ

By Steve Neavling

President Trump’s Justice Department damaged national security when it decided to release sensitive information about an FBI informant in 2020.

So says Kevin Helson, a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent. Nelson made the statement while testifying in the trial of Igor Danchenko, a Russia analyst who is charged with lying to the FBI about the Steele dossier, The Washington Post reports.

Helson, a witness for the prosecution, said Danchenko provided invaluable assistance as a paid FBI informant for years, and it was “dangerous” to release the document.

The case against Helson was brought forward by John Durham, the special counsel appointed to investigate the origins of the FBI probe into Trump’s ties with Russia.

Over the past three days, Helson and another counterintelligence analyst testified for the prosecution.

“Mr. Durham at times appeared visibly frustrated with the testimony of the FBI officials,” The New York Times reported.