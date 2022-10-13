President Trump, via White House

By Steve Neavling

A former employee of Donald Trump told FBI agents that the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved after a subpoena was issued for the records, The Washington Post reports.

Security-camera footage also corroborated the employee’s account.

Federal agents have conducted several interviews with the employee, who is cooperating with the investigation.

The worker’s description of events provides new details about Trump’s actions before agents executed a search warrant on Aug. 8.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich declined to respond to questions about the removal of boxes.

“The Biden administration has weaponized law enforcement and fabricated a Document Hoax in a desperate attempt to retain political power,” Budowich said in a statement. “Every other President has been given time and deference regarding the administration of documents, as the President has the ultimate authority to categorize records, and what materials should be classified.”