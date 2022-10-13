Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

October 2022
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Supreme Court Bounces Trump’s Request in Mar-a-Lago Raid

By Allan Lengel

It was a ruling that not only rejected Donald Trump’s legal bid, but also tested the Supreme Court’s integrity.

On Thursday, during the Jan. 6 hearings, word surfaced that the Supreme Court refused to reinstate Judge Aileen Cannon’s order that a special master review classified documents taken in an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, CNN reports.

The justices refused to overturn a federal appeals court ruling against Cannon, who appointed a special master to review about 100 documents marked classified.

The Supreme Court order was brief and contained no dissent.

A ruling other than this would have raised grave concerns about the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court considering the appeals court ruling seemed to clearly attack the legal basis for Judge Cannon’s ruling.


Posted: 10/13/22 at 3:49 PM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!