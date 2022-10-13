By Allan Lengel

It was a ruling that not only rejected Donald Trump’s legal bid, but also tested the Supreme Court’s integrity.

On Thursday, during the Jan. 6 hearings, word surfaced that the Supreme Court refused to reinstate Judge Aileen Cannon’s order that a special master review classified documents taken in an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, CNN reports.

The justices refused to overturn a federal appeals court ruling against Cannon, who appointed a special master to review about 100 documents marked classified.

The Supreme Court order was brief and contained no dissent.

A ruling other than this would have raised grave concerns about the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court considering the appeals court ruling seemed to clearly attack the legal basis for Judge Cannon’s ruling.