By Allan Lengel

Some worried that rapid bang sounds heard at FBI headquarters Tuesday night was gunfire.

The FBI’s current headquarters in Washington D.C., named after J. Edgar Hoover.

But the FBI insisted that the sounds heard from 8:30 p.m. until around 3 a.m. Wednesday were far more benign, WUSA reports.

“The FBI is aware of reports of loud noises coming from mechanical piping within the J. Edgar Hoover building on Tuesday, October 11, 2022,” the bureau said in the statement. “This noise was due to steam release from a properly functioning pressure relief valve. At no time were FBI employees or the general public at risk.”