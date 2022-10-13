FBI’s New York Field Office, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Christie M. Curtis has been appointed to serve as special agent in charge of the Intelligence and Surveillance Division of the New York Field Office.

Before the appointment, Curtis was a supervisory inspector in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters.

Curtis became a special agent for the FBI in 2004, when she was assigned to the Garret Mountain Resident Agency to investigate gangs and drug offenses.

In 2008, she transferred to Newark’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and also worked on the Evidence Response Team.

In 2009, Curtis became supervisory special agent and transferred to the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters, where she managed terrorism investigations. In addition, she oversaw international investigations, emphasizing on threats from the Horn of Africa.

In 2010, she served as the acting assistant legal attaché to Nairobi, Kenya.

In 2011, Curtis began working in the Los Angeles Field Office as the supervisory special agent for the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF). In that role, she managed several investigations that led to terrorism disruptions.

In 2013, Curtis became assistant inspector in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters.

In 2014, she joined the Counterterrorism Division and was named the senior detailee to the National Security Agency.

In 2017, Curtis became assistant special agent in charge of the National Security and Intelligence Branch of the Louisville Field Office in Kentucky, and in 2020, she became supervisory inspector in the Inspection Division.

Curtis received a dual bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and political science and a master’s degree in forensic science from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Before joining the bureau, Curtis worked for the Defense Security Service.